Hogs Slip Lower on Monday

Lean hog futures felt some slight pressure on Monday, with losses of 5 to 25 cents. The national average base hog price was reported at $80.17 on Monday afternoon, down 59 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $88.22 on August 22, down 61 cents from the previous day.

Pork stocks totaled 450.7 million lbs at the end of July, which was a 5.09% drop from the end of June and 4.26% below last year.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down $4.07 the Monday PM report at $94.98 per cwt. The rib and picnic primals were the only reported higher, with the ham leading the way to the downside, $7.98 lower. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 484,000 head. That is 1,000 head above the previous week and 6,614 head larger than the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $80.400, down $0.150,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $70.700, down $0.050

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $73.600, down $0.225,

