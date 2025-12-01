Stocks

Hogs Slip Back into Monday’s Close

December 01, 2025 — 08:28 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Lean hog futures were down 37 to 70 cents on Monday. . USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $71.68 on Monday afternoon, down 41 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 35 cents on November 26 at $81.92. 

USDA showed 38,790 MT of pork sold of export in the week of 10/23, a 4 week high. Shipments were an 18-week high at 31,317 MT. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday afternoon report was up 57 cents to $94.79 per cwt. The butt and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was 492,000 head. That was 3,000 head below last week but 6,241 head above the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.225, down $0.375,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $80.300, down $0.700

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $84.275, down $0.625,

