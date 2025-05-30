Stocks

Hogs Slip Back Lower on Thursday

May 30, 2025 — 02:21 am EDT

Lean hog futures saw front months down 12 to 32 cents on Thursday, with some deferred contracts higher. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $98.95 on Thursday afternoon, a 66 cent increase from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 47 cents on May 27, at $93.52. 

Following a federal trade court ruling that President Trump’s liberation day tariffs were illegal, an appeals court issued a temporary stay on the ruling.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the Thursday PM report was $104.62, back up $2.22. The rib primal was the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 480,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 1.439 million head. That is down 2,311 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $100.025, down $0.250,

Jul 25 Hogs  closed at $102.975, down $0.325

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $103.400, down $0.125,

