Hogs Showing Strength on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are clawing back some early weakness, as contracts are steady to 30 cents higher at midday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $91.59 on Wednesday morning, up $4.22 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 37 cents from the day prior at $86.08 on April 21.

The USDA pork cutout report was 61 cents lower, on Tuesday afternoon at $95.52. The butt and belly primals were reported higher, with the rest heading lower. Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter from USDA was estimated at 485,000 head, with the week to date total at 841,000 head. That was down 133,000 head from last week and 128,368 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 25 Hogs are at $92.225, unch,

Jun 25 Hogs are at $100.425, up $0.150

Jul 25 Hogs is at $100.575, up $0.300,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.