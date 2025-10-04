Hogs Showing Strength to Round Out the Week

Lean hog futures are showing some buying on Friday, with midday gains of 35 to 65 cents. USDA’s national base hog price in the Friday morning report saw action down $1.03 from the day prior to $98.74. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 56 cents on October 1 at $103.70.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from the Friday AM report was $2.05 higher at $109.40 per cwt. The butt and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 490,000 head for Thursday, with the week to date total at 1.939 million. That is 5,000 head above last week but 3,558 head below the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs are at $99.025, up $0.350,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $87.325, up $0.650

Feb 26 Hogs is at $89.075, up $0.625,

