Hogs Showing Steady Trade on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with December up a tick and other contracts steady to 50 cents lower. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday morning was reported at $83.63, down $5.13 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 24 cents on October 27 at $92.03.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was up $1.28 to $101.30 per cwt. The rib and ham were the only primals reported lower, reverting from Tuesday. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 985,000 head. That is up 6,000 head from last week and 5,337 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $80.850, up $0.025,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $82.325, down $0.125

Apr 26 Hogs is at $86.550, down $0.325,

