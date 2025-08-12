Hogs Showing Steady Trade on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are steady so far on Tuesday, with contracts up a tick to 50 cents lower in the front months. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $106.35 on Tuesday morning, down $2.42. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 23 cents at $110.02 on August 8.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Tuesday AM was back down $2.91 at $116.18 per cwt. The rib and butt were reported higher, with the rest seen lower, led by the belly, down $8.05. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 482,000 head for Monday. That was 57,000 head above last week but down 2,430 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs are at $109.700, up $0.025,

Oct 25 Hogs are at $91.775, down $0.000

Dec 25 Hogs is at $83.725, down $0.500,

