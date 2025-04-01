Hogs Showing Positive Monday Trade

Lean hog futures are mixed on Monday’s midday, with front months up a nickel to 47 cents. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was up 54 cents at $88.45 in the Monday AM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 35 cents from the previous day on March 27 at $88.78.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed a total of 5,343 contracts cut back from the net long in lean hog futures and options as of March 25. That took their net long to 51,366 contracts.

Commodity Bulletin:

Monday morning’s pork cutout print from USDA was up $1.44 at $98.00 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported lower, with the ham up $4.39. USDA estimated the weekly Federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.48 million head. That was up 58,000 head from last week and 86,254 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs are at $87.175, up $0.475,

May 25 Hogs are at $88.525, up $0.050

Jun 25 Hogs is at $95.850, up $0.075,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.