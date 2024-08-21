Hogs Showing Mixed Trade on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are mixed, with front months 5 to 17 cents higher and February down 47 cents. The national average base hog price was reported at $82.15 on Wednesday morning, down $2.07 on the day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $89.71 on August 19, down 24 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $2.15 the Wednesday AM report at $99.69 per cwt. The butt, rib, and ham primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the way to the upside, $14.58 higher. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 482,000 head, taking the week to date total to 965,000 head. That is even with the previous week and 20,517 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $76.575, up $0.175,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $68.150, up $0.050

Feb 25 Hogs is at $71.750, down $0.475,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.