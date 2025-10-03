Hogs Showing Mixed Thursday Trade

Lean hog futures are up 27 cents to 55 cents lower across most contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price from the Wednesday afternoon report was down 18 cents from the day prior at $99.77. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 47 cents on September 30 at $104.26.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from the Thursday AM report was 80 cents lower at $107.55 per cwt. The butt and loin primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 490,000 head for Wednesday, with the week to date total at 1.456 million. That is 7,000 head above last week but 4,252 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Hogs are at $98.700, up $0.275,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $86.675, down $0.225

Feb 26 Hogs is at $88.475, down $0.550,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.