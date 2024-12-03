Hogs Showing Marginal Midday Gains

Lean hog futures are trading with 15 to 35 cent gains so far on Tuesday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $86.57 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.36 on November 29, down another 85 cents from the previous day.

The large managed money spec traders in lean hog futures and options added 9,171 contracts to their now record net long as of 11/26. They took the record exposure to 124,761 contracts by last Tuesday.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported lower on Tuesday AM, down $2.61 at $91.45 per cwt. The rib, ham, and belly primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the way down $5.32. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head. That was even with last Monday and up 2,227 head from the same Monday last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $83.525, up $0.300,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $88.275, up $0.325

Apr 25 Hogs is at $92.625, up $0.150,

