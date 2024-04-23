News & Insights

Hogs Shooting Higher on Tuesday

April 23, 2024 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Lean hogs are posting $1.25 to $2.15 gains on Tuesday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up 70 cents from the Monday afternoon print, at $91.01 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 4 cents at $91.31 on April 19. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value slipped back lower it the Tuesday afternoon report, down $3.39 at $98.31. The belly was the leader to the downside, with a $29.48 drop, as the rib was down $6.46. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 487,000 head. That is 5,000 head above last week and a 19,836 head increase from the same Monday last year. 

May 24 Hogs  are at $98.275, up $1.575,

Jun 24 Hogs  are at $107.800, up $2.300

Jul 24 Hogs  is at $109.650, up $1.975,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.



