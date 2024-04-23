Hogs Shooting Higher on Tuesday

Lean hogs are posting $1.25 to $2.15 gains on Tuesday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up 70 cents from the Monday afternoon print, at $91.01 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 4 cents at $91.31 on April 19.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value slipped back lower it the Tuesday afternoon report, down $3.39 at $98.31. The belly was the leader to the downside, with a $29.48 drop, as the rib was down $6.46. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 487,000 head. That is 5,000 head above last week and a 19,836 head increase from the same Monday last year.

May 24 Hogs are at $98.275, up $1.575,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $107.800, up $2.300

Jul 24 Hogs is at $109.650, up $1.975,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

