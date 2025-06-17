Hogs Shift Focus to Tuesday Following Monday Rally

Lean hog futures saw gains of $1.97 to $2.55 on Monday after gapping higher at the open. Preliminary open interest was up 8,109 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $106.12 on Monday afternoon, up $1.17 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $1.06 on June 12, at $102.81.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Monday afternoon was up $1.42 at $119.48. The rib and loin were the only primals reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 478,000 head. That is down 2,000 from last week but 18,328 head larger than the same week last year.

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $111.800, up $2.325,

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $112.675, up $2.550

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $96.175, up $1.975,

