Hogs Shift Focus to Thursday

Lean hogs posted gains of 12 to 90 cents across the nearby contracts on Wednesday. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $85.30 in the Wednesday afternoon summary, up 95 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index was $90.08 on July 22, up 28 cents from the previous day.

USDA showed a firmer tone for the FOB plant pork cutout values on Wednesday afternoon, with the average carcass quote up $1.26 at $104.76 per hundred pounds. That gain came from loins, bellies, picnics, and hams with the other primals in negative territory for the day. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI hog slaughter at 479,000 head, with the WTD total at 1.413 million head. That is down 21,000 head from last year and 16,962 head above year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $93.775, up $0.125,

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $78.025, up $0.900

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $70.200, up $0.775,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.