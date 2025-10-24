Stocks

Hogs Shift Focus to Friday After Weaker Thursday

October 24, 2025 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures posted 62 to 90 cent losses on the Thursday close. Preliminary open interest was up 966 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price from Thursday afternoon was reported at $86.38, down $1.78 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 80 cents on October 21 at $94.18.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday afternoon report was down 4 cents to $99.71 per cwt. The picnic, ham, and rib were the primals reported higher, reverting back from the Wednesday action. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Wednesday at 486,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.958 million head. That is down 2,000 head from last week but 10,624 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $81.775, down $0.625,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.350, down $0.875

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $88.975, down $0.775,

