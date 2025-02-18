News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Shift Focus to Fresh Week of Trade

February 18, 2025 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures felt some pressure on Friday, as contracts closed down 50 to 62 cents. Expiring February was up a dime. USDA reported the national average base hog negotiated price at $89.51 on Monday afternoon up $1.28 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 71 cents higher on February 13 at $88.77

The large managed money speculators in the lean hog market were adding 7,297 contracts to their net long in futures and options as of 2/11. That position was 102,626 contracts as of Tuesday. 

Monday’s USDA FOB plant pork cutout value was 48 cents higher in the afternoon report at $102.47 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were reported lower. USDA’s Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 490,000 head. That was 1,000 head below last week but up 6,006 head the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs  closed at $89.475, up $0.100,

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $92.600, down $0.500

May 25 Hogs  closed at $96.425, down $0.625,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

