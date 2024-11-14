Hogs Settle with Mixed Wednesday Trade

Lean Hog futures posted mixed action on Wednesday, as contracts were down 57 cents to 22 cents higher across the board. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.94 on Wednesday afternoon, up $4.15 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $89.88 on November 12, back down 14 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back lower in the Wednesday PM report, down 42 cents at $97.26 per cwt. The loin and butt were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.436 million head. That is 29,000 head below last week but up 1,419 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $81.875, down $0.475,

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $86.025, down $0.300

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $90.150, up $0.025,

