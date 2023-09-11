Hogs Seeing Green So Far at Midday

Hogs are posting 70 cent to $1.30 gains across the front months on Monday. The National Average Base Hog price for Monday morning was $1.55 weaker to $78.24. The CME Lean Hog Index from 9/7 was 8 cents stronger to $86.27.

Pork cutout futures are also higher, with October trading on a 32 cent gain for midday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday morning was $3.30 stronger to $101.10. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week at 2.234m head through Saturday. That is down form 2.252 million head during the same week last year, though the yearly total remains 1.3% ahead of last year’s pace.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $82.650, up $1.125,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $75.125, up $0.675

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $93.150, up $0.325,

