Hogs See Weaker Trade on Wednesday

Lean hog futures settled the Wednesday trade with 75 cent to $1.50 losses. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $87.62 on Wednesday afternoon, up 73 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.06 on December 2, down another 30 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported slightly lower on Wednesday PM, down a penny at $89.60 per cwt. The rib and belly primal were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.465 million head. That was down 1,000 head from last week but up 7,152 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $82.500, down $0.750,

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $86.350, down $1.500

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $91.000, down $1.325,

