Hogs See Weaker Trade on Friday

Lean hog futures are down 15 to 62 cents across the front months at midday. The national average base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was $86.24 on September 5, down 19 cents from the day prior.

Commitment of Traders data indicated spec traders in lean hog futures and options adding 10,399 contracts to their net long position as of September 3 to 39,060 contracts.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.78 higher in the Monday AM report at $97.88 per cwt. The ham was the only reported lower, with the rest of the primals reported higher. USDA estimated the weekly FI hog slaughter at 2.327 million head. That is well below the previous non-holiday week but 81,353 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $78.875, down $0.625,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $71.075, down $0.150

Feb 25 Hogs is at $74.725, down $0.175,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.