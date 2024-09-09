Hogs See Weaker Trade on Friday

Lean hog futures posted Friday losses of 35 cents to $1.20 in the nearbys, with October dropping 2.725 on the week. The national average base hog price was reported at 76.79 on Friday afternoon, down $1.05 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $86.43 on September 4, up 16 cents from the day prior.

Pork export sales totaled 20,841 MT in the week that ended on August 29, down 50.7% from last week. Mexico was the largest buyer of nearly half at 10,000 MT, with Columbia buying just 1,900 MT. Shipments were a calendar year low at 27,988 MT. The bulk was headed to Mexico at 12,500 MT, with 4,300 MT headed to Japan.

Commitment of Traders data indicated spec traders in lean hog futures and options adding 10,399 contracts to their net long position as of September 3 to 39,060 contracts.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.23 higher in the Friday PM report at $96.10 per cwt. The ham and loin were the only reported higher, but up $5.49 and $1.82, respectively. USDA estimated the weekly FI hog slaughter at 2.327 million head. That is well below the previous non-holiday week but 81,353 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $79.500, down $1.200,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $71.225, down $0.825

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $74.900, down $0.350,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.