Hogs See Tuesday Strength

Lean hog futures posted gains of 25 cents to $1.20 on the Tuesday session. Tuesday’s Preliminary open interest was up 11,409 contracts. May expires on Wednesday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $97.27 on Tuesday afternoon with a 5-day rolling average at $94.27. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 7 cents on May 9, at $89.92.

Tuesday afternoon’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up 51 cents on a carcass basis, at $97.02. The loin and belly were the only primals that were reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter estimated by the USDA for Tuesday at 481,000 head, with the weekly total at 947,000 head. That was down 20,000 head from the previous week and 178 lower than the same week last year.

May 25 Hogs closed at $90.975, up $0.250,

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $99.500, up $1.200

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $103.200, up $0.725,

