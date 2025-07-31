Hogs See Slight Gains on Thursday

Lean hog futures closed out July with gains of a dime to 60 cents on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was back down $1.67 from the previous day, at $111.67 on Thursday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was up a dime at $110.51 on July 29.

Export Sales for pork totaled 17,003 MT in the week ending on 7/24, which was a 6-week low. Shipments were tallied at 27,573 MT, back up from the week prior.

USDA’s Thursday PM FOB plant pork cutout value was $2 lower at $114.00 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported higher with the belly leading the charge lower, down $10.83. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 479,000 head for Thursday, with the week to date total at 1.859 million head after a revised Wednesday total (8,000 head lower). That was 2,000 head below last week and down 45,418 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $107.125, up $0.100,

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $89.575, up $0.375

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $81.725, up $0.525,

