Hogs See Slight Gains on Monday, as Traders Look to Tuesday

Lean hog futures closed the Monday session with 7 to 40 cent gains across most contracts. Preliminary open interest was up 1,638 contracts. USDA’s national base hog report from Monday afternoon was $1.693 higher to $105.87. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 10 cents on September 11 at $106.14.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Monday afternoon saw prices back down 44 cents at $114.07 per cwt. The loin, ham, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 490,000 head. That is 2,000 head larger than last week and 16,154 head above the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $97.525, up $0.400,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $88.850, up $0.225

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $90.450, up $0.075,

