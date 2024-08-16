Hogs See Rally on Thursday

Lean hog futures posted gains of 57 cents to $1.10 on the Thursday session. The national average base hog price was up 88 cents at $85.31 on Thursday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was $90.18 on August 13, down 16 cents from the previous day.

Export Sales data showed 28,682 MT of pork sales in the week that ended on August 8, a calendar year low. Shipments were 7 week low at 28,821 MT.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $4.30 in the Thursday PM report at $103.61 per cwt. The picnic primal was the only reported lower, as the butt led the way, up $5.20. USDA estimated the Thursday FI hog slaughter at 479,000 head bringing the week to date total to 1.925 million head. That is 82,000 head above the previous week and 33,270 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $76.500, unch, up $0.575,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $68.225, up $0.975

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $71.750, up $1.100,

