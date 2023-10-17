News & Insights

Hogs See New Lows

October 17, 2023 — 05:56 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

The Dec and Feb hog futures printed new LoC lows on Tuesday during a +1% drop for the day. The deferred months were above their May lows on Tuesday, but were also 0.6% to 1% losses. The National Average Base Hog price was $1.53 lower on Tuesday afternoon to $73.29. The CME Lean Hog Index was $82.11 on 10/12, down by 31 cents. 

Pork cutout futures were also weaker on Tuesday, finishing the session down by $0.67 to $1.12. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell by $1.67 to $89.55. Bellies dropped by $10.24. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter for Tuesday was 483k head, for a 963k head weekly total. That compares to 972k during last week and 968k head during the same week last year. 

 

Dec 23 Hogs  closed at $67.550, down $0.750,

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $72.050, down $1.025

Dec 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $77.325, down $0.725,

