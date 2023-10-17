Hogs See New Lows

The Dec and Feb hog futures printed new LoC lows on Tuesday during a +1% drop for the day. The deferred months were above their May lows on Tuesday, but were also 0.6% to 1% losses. The National Average Base Hog price was $1.53 lower on Tuesday afternoon to $73.29. The CME Lean Hog Index was $82.11 on 10/12, down by 31 cents.

Pork cutout futures were also weaker on Tuesday, finishing the session down by $0.67 to $1.12. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell by $1.67 to $89.55. Bellies dropped by $10.24. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter for Tuesday was 483k head, for a 963k head weekly total. That compares to 972k during last week and 968k head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $67.550, down $0.750,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $72.050, down $1.025

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $77.325, down $0.725,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.