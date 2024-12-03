Hogs See Monday Rally as Specs Expand Record Net Long

Lean hog futures closed out the Monday session with deferreds steady to up $1.72 in the nearbys. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $83.97 on Monday afternoon, up 18 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.21 on November 27, down another 30 cents from the previous day.

The large managed money spec traders in lean hog futures and options added 9,171 contracts to their now record net long as of 11/26. They took the record exposure to 124,761 contracts by last Tuesday.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported higher on Monday PM, up $2.35 at $92.66 per cwt. The butt was the only primal lower, with the rest of the primals up 26 cents to $7.78 led by the ham. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head. That was even with last Monday and up 2,227 head from the same Monday last year.

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $83.225, up $1.150,

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $87.950, up $1.625

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $92.475, up $1.725,

