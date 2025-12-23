Hogs See Monday Gains

Lean hog futures were up 65 to 85 cents across most contracts on Monday. New buying interest was noted, up 1,617 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $67.16 on Monday afternoon, down 29 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 15 cents on December 18 at $83.73.

NASS will release their quarterly Hogs & Pigs report this afternoon, with analysts looking for December 1 hog inventory down 0.9% from last year. Hogs kept for breeding are seen down 0.9%, with market hogs expected to be down 0.8%.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 27,436 MT of pork sold in the week ending on December 4. Shipments were tallied at 31,074 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was $1.35 lower at $98.41 per cwt. The butt and belly were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 496,000 head. That was 17,000 head larger than last Monday and 6,295 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $85.350, up $0.850,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $89.875, up $0.750

May 26 Hogs closed at $93.600, up $0.675,

