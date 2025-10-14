Stocks

Hogs See Monday Bounce, Look to Tuesday Action

October 14, 2025 — 04:45 pm EDT

Lean hog futures were mixed on Monday, with the front months leading the charge higher, up 7 to 82 cents. October futures expire on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was reported at $92.29, down $4.11 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 65 cents on October 9 at $99.43. 

USDA’s FOB plant report from Monday afternoon showed the pork cutout down 83 cents at $103.59 per cwt. The loin and belly were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 490,000 head. That is down 1,000 head from Monday and 21,624 head below than the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $97.425, up $0.425,

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $84.850, up $0.825

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $86.975, up $0.675,

