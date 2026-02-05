Hogs See Mixed Wednesday Trade

Lean hog futures saw mixed trade at the Wednesday close, with contracts 55 cents lower to 30 cents higher. Open interest was up 2,415 contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $86.29 on Wednesday afternoon, up 45 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 12 cents on Feb 2 at $85.83.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Wednesday morning report was $4.37 lower to $93.00 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported higher, with the belly down $19.49. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Wednesday was 495,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.416 million head. That was 34,000 head above last week but 32,293 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $88.000, down $0.550,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $98.450, up $0.300

May 26 Hogs closed at $101.750, down $0.175,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.