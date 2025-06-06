Hogs See Mixed Trade on Thursday

Lean hog futures posted mixed action on Thursday, as contracts were down 22 to 45 cents, with exception to June, up 87 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $101.85 on Thursday afternoon, down $1.20. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 41 cents on June 3, at $96.75.

Weekly Export Sales data indicated 36,373 MT of pork sold in the week ending on May 29. That was back up 19.3% from the week prior. China was the buyer of 12,700 MT, with 12,000 MT sold to Mexico. Export Shipments were at 24,077 MT, the lowest in 19 weeks. The top destination was Mexico at 10,500 MT, with 3,400 MT to Japan.

Pork exports during April totaled 582.9 million lbs according to Census data converted to a carcass basis. That was a 3-year low for the month and down 9.1% from March.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the Thursday PM report was $108.12, back up $1.50s. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Thursday was estimated at 480,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 1.903 head. That is down 4,000 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $100.850, up $0.875,

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $104.800, down $0.225

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $107.050, down $0.450,

