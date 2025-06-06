Stocks

Hogs See Mixed Trade on Thursday

June 06, 2025 — 02:15 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures posted mixed action on Thursday, as contracts were down 22 to 45 cents, with exception to June, up 87 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $101.85 on Thursday afternoon, down $1.20. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 41 cents on June 3, at $96.75. 

Weekly Export Sales data indicated 36,373 MT of pork sold in the week ending on May 29. That was back up 19.3% from the week prior. China was the buyer of 12,700 MT, with 12,000 MT sold to Mexico. Export Shipments were at 24,077 MT, the lowest in 19 weeks. The top destination was Mexico at 10,500 MT, with 3,400 MT to Japan.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Pork exports during April totaled 582.9 million lbs according to Census data converted to a carcass basis. That was a 3-year low for the month and down 9.1% from March. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the Thursday PM report was $108.12, back up $1.50s. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Thursday was estimated at 480,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 1.903 head. That is down 4,000 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $100.850, up $0.875,

Jul 25 Hogs  closed at $104.800, down $0.225

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $107.050, down $0.450,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.