Hogs See Continued Buying on Friday

Hog futures are posting a triple digit rally across the front months at midday, with futures up $1.10 to $2.92. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was delayed due to packer submission issues, with the Thursday afternoon print down 44 cents to $93.01. The CME Lean Hog Index for August 16 was down another 71 cents to $100.32.

Pork cutout futures are up $2.40 in the nearby October contract. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down $1.57 on Friday morning to $106.22. The butt was up $2.35 at the midday print, with all other primals reported lower. Estimated FI hog slaughter was shown at 476,000 head for Wednesday by the USDA, for a weekly total of 1.884 million head. That is up 60,000 head vs. last week but just 3,000 head larger vs. the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $82.075, up $2.925,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $74.300, up $2.300

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $93.125, up $2.400,

