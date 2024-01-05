News & Insights

Hogs Rounding Out the Week Higher

January 05, 2024 — 02:40 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler

Friday hog future trading has the board 37 to 95 cents in the black at midday. That has Feb futures at a net weekly gain of $1.42 for the week. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $44.38 on Friday morning, down by $1.16. The CME Lean Hog Index for 01/02 was $65.19, back up by 14 cents. 

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had 17.8k MT of pork sales for the week ending 12/28. That was a new low for the 2023 year. The 21,950 MT of exports ended 2023 with 1.569 MMT shipped. 

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Friday morning was 33c stronger at $84.33. USDA estimates FI hog slaughter for the week through Thursday at 1.452m head. That is 21k head behind the same week last year. 

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $69.425, up $0.375,

April 24 Hogs  are at $75.700, up $0.750

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  is at $82.825, up $1.100,

