Hogs Red for the Week through Wednesday

Hog futures rebounded in the afternoon, but still ended the session 37 to 75 cents in the red. August had rallied $1.35 from the daily low to close UNCH on the day, and October was up nearly $2 from the session low. The National Average Base Hog price was $106.31 on Wednesday afternoon after a 58 cent increase. The CME Lean Hog Index increased another 66 cents to $105.26 or 7/24.

Monthly Cold Storage data from NASS had pork supplies at 490.192m lbs on June 30. That was an 8% drop from May and a 7 month low. Belly supplies were the tightest since January at 70.57m lbs.

Pork cutout futures closed with 45 to 60 cent losses on Wednesday. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 31 cents weaker to $112.75 on Wednesday afternoon. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Wednesday at 1.398m head. That is up from 1.377m last week and from 1.387m during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $101.650, down $0.000,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $83.625, down $0.750

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $109.200, down $0.450

