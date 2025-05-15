Hogs Rebounding Higher on Thursday

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts 87 cent to $1.12 higher at midday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Thursday morning, with the 5-day rolling average at $94.17. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 46 cents on May 13, at $90.77.

Pork export bookings totaled 24,617 MT in the week ending on May 8, back up from the week prior. Mexico was the top buyer of 10,600 MT, with 3,500 MT sold to Japan. Exports were tallied at 26,488 MT, a 3-week high. Of that total, 12,000 MT was headed to Mexico, with 4,100 MT to Japan.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $2.01 in the Thursday morning report, at $99.15. The loin, ham, and rib were the primals reported lower, with the belly leading the charge, up $10.91. Federally inspected hog slaughter estimated by the USDA for Wednesday at 486,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.433 million head. That was down 5,000 head from the previous week but up 7,982 than the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $99.975, up $1.125,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $103.325, up $0.875

Aug 25 Hogs is at $102.650, up $1.000,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.