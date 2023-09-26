Hogs Rebounded Out of the Weekend

After the hard drop to end last week, Monday’s hog trade ended off the highs but was still up 35 to 75 cents on the day. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was a nickel weaker to $77.54. The CME Lean Hog Index was 9 cents lower to $87.08 on 9/21.

Pork stocks in cold storage at the end of August were tallied at 471.09 million lbs. That was down 13.18% compared to the August 2022 NASS figure and slightly above the July total.

Pork cutout futures settled the first trade day of the week 10 to 62 cents stronger. The USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday afternoon was $1.60 higher. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 469k head. That is down from 485k last week and 484k during the same week last year.

Trade estimates are surfacing for Thursday’s USDA quarterly Hogs & Pigs report. The industry in general is expecting further downsizing of the hog herd, both breeding herd and market hogs, with the average of trade guesses we have seen so far down 1% for the former. If the All Hogs number is down 0.7%, that will be the fewest hogs since 2017.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $81.525, down $0.000,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $72.525, up $0.350

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $92.750, up $0.550,

