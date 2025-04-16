Stocks

Hogs Rallying on Wednesday

April 16, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are up $1.80 to $2.80 so far on Wednesday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was up $1.73 on Wednesday morning to $86.40. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 63 cents from the previous day at $85.37 on April 14.

Wednesday morning’s pork cutout value was back up 89 cents according to the USDA, at $92.62. The rib was up $6.17, with the ham and belly also reported higher. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 487,000 head for Tuesday, with the week to date total at 974,000 head. That is down 2,000 head from last week but 8,949 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

May 25 Hogs  are at $90.000, up $1.800,

Jun 25 Hogs  are at $97.975, up $2.800

Jul 25 Hogs  is at $97.775, up $2.300,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.