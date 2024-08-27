News & Insights

Hogs Rallying on Tuesday

August 27, 2024

Lean hog futures are trading with 80 cents to $1.72 gains on Tuesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $80.23 on Tuesday morning.  The CME Lean Hog Index was $88.22 on August 22, down 61 cents from the previous day. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up 3 cents the Tuesday AM report at $95.01 per cwt. The loin primal was up $3.02, with the belly down $3.76. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 484,000 head. That is 1,000 head above the previous week and 6,614 head larger than the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Hogs  are at $82.125, up $1.725,

Dec 24 Hogs  are at $71.750, up $1.050

Feb 25 Hogs  is at $74.400, up $0.800,

