Hogs Rallying on Thursday

August 22, 2024 — 02:42 pm EDT

Lean hog futures are trading with $1.50 to $2.85 gains so far on Thursday. The national average base hog price was reported at $83.36 on Thursday morning, up $1.21 on the day.  The CME Lean Hog Index was $89.21 on August 20, down 50 cents from the previous day. 

Export sales of pork showed a calendar year low of 19,332 MT. Shipments were tallied at an 8-week low of 28,780 MT.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $2.18 the Thursday AM report at $96.73 per cwt. The picnic primal was the only reported lower, with the ham leading the way to the upside, $5.32 higher. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI hog slaughter at 481,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.446 million head. That is even with the previous week and 46,856 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs  are at $79.000, up $2.850,

Dec 24 Hogs  are at $70.025, up $2.150

Feb 25 Hogs  is at $73.200, up $1.675,

