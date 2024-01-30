News & Insights

Hogs Rallying through Tuesday

January 30, 2024

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

A triple digit push has the midday hog market $0.87 to $2.32 higher in the front months, extending the rally for a 6th session. Tuesday’s AM National Average Base Hog price was $61 flat with no comparison to Monday given confidentiality rules. The CME Lean Hog Index for 1/25 was $69.90 up by 23 cents. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back up by 7 cents in the AM quote to $89.14. Bellies fell by $9.55. USDA reported the Monday hog slaughter at 490k head, up by 7k from last week and by 16k head from the same Monday last year. 

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $76.150, up $0.875,

April 24 Hogs  are at $85.800, up $2.375

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  is at $88.800, up $1.375,

