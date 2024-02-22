Hogs Rallying through Midday

The nearby lean hog futures are sitting $1.12 to $2.47 in the black at midday. April is so far 60 cents under the session high. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was 82 cents firmer at $73.30. The CME Lean Hog Index Was another $1.05 stronger to $76.80 on 2/19.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased by $2.90 to $93.07. USDA reported FI hog slaughter at 1.47 million head for the week through Wednesday, which is up from 1.466m head last week and compares to 1.362m during the same week last year.

April 24 Hogs are at $88.775, up $2.800,

May 24 Hogs are at $91.200, up $1.850

April 24 Pork Cutout is at $93.500, up $1.500,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

