Hogs Rallying to Round Out the Week

Lean hog futures are up $1.10 to $1.35 across most contracts at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $107.89 in the Friday AM report, up 55 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 25 cents at $108.32 on August 20.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Friday morning was back up $1.16 at $113.76 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower, with the picnic ($12.47) leading the charge higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter for Thursday at 468,000 head, with the weekly tally at 1.906 million head. That was 7,000 head below last week and down 27,129 head from the same week last year.
Oct 25 Hogs are at $91.275, up $1.350,
Dec 25 Hogs are at $84.375, up $1.275
Feb 26 Hogs is at $87.150, up $1.100,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
