Hogs Rallying on Turnaround Tuesday

March 12, 2024 — 02:47 pm EDT

Front month hog futures are up by as much as 2.5% so far for Tuesday, and are flipping the weekly candle back to green. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was withheld to protect confidentiality this morning, from $76.16 on Monday afternoon.  The CME Lean Hog Index for 3/7 was $81.48, unchanged with the day prior. 

The USDA national Pork Carcass Cutout Value was another $1.06 stronger on Tuesday morning to $94.57. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 468,000 head. That compares to 493k last week and 482k during the same week last year. 

April 24 Hogs  are at $85.300, up $2.025,

May 24 Hogs  are at $92.100, up $1.500

April 24 Pork Cutout  is at $92.200, unch,,

