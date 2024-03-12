Hogs Rallying on Turnaround Tuesday

Front month hog futures are up by as much as 2.5% so far for Tuesday, and are flipping the weekly candle back to green. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was withheld to protect confidentiality this morning, from $76.16 on Monday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index for 3/7 was $81.48, unchanged with the day prior.

The USDA national Pork Carcass Cutout Value was another $1.06 stronger on Tuesday morning to $94.57. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 468,000 head. That compares to 493k last week and 482k during the same week last year.

April 24 Hogs are at $85.300, up $2.025,

May 24 Hogs are at $92.100, up $1.500

April 24 Pork Cutout is at $92.200, unch,,

