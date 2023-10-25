Hogs Rallying Off New Lows

The midweek hog session printed another new low early, before futures bounced and are now trading triple digits in the black. Dec futures had been at $65.72 early on Wednesday, but are now ~$2 off the low and $1.30 in the black. Dec is now at a net 30c gain for the week. The Wednesday morning National Average Base Hog price fell 59 cents to $72.36. The CME Lean Hog Index dropped another 40 cents on 10/23 to $78.67.

Pork cutout futures finished are also gaining triple digits so far. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $3.24 stronger in the Wednesday morning report, led by a $15.80 recovery in the bellies. The quote was $89.83, and was $120.21 for the bellies. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter at 483k head for Tuesday, for a weekly total of 969k head. That compares to 963k head last week and 974k head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $67.800, up $1.425,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $70.975, up $1.500

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $77.650, up $1.450,

