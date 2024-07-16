Hogs Rallying Hard on Tuesday

Lean hogs are posting $1.10 to $2.50 gains so far on Tuesday. The USDA National Base Hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning citing packer submission issues. The CME Lean Hog Index was $88.42 on July 12, back up 4 cents from the previous day.

USDA reported the Tuesday AM Pork Cutout Value $2.48 higher at $100.77. The picnic primal was the only reported lower, as the ham led the way up $7.32. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 478,000 head. That was 16,000 head above last Monday and 28,325 head larger than the same Monday last year.

Aug 24 Hogs are at $90.925, up $2.500,

Oct 24 Hogs are at $71.875, up $2.100

Dec 24 Hogs is at $63.950, up $1.575,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

