Hogs Rallying on Friday, with Cutout Strength

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts up 90 cents to $1.125. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was back up $1.52 from the day prior at $91.7 in the Friday AM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 52 cents from the previous day at $87.27 on April 23.

Pork stocks at the end of March totaled 422.254 million lbs, which was more then 40 million lbs below last year and a slight drop from February.

USDA’s Friday morning pork cutout value was $4.95 higher at $100.81. rib belly primal was the only reported lower, with the belly up $17.13. Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter from USDA was estimated at 475,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.788 million head. That was down 149,000 head from last week and 148,232 head below the same week last year.

May 25 Hogs are at $92.975, up $1.025,

Jun 25 Hogs are at $101.05, up $1.125

Jul 25 Hogs is at $101.00, up $0.95,

