Hogs Rallying with Cutout Strength

Lean hog futures are rallying on Friday, with contracts up $1.17 to $2.10. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $96.03 on Friday morning, a $3.24 drop from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 61 cents on May 28, at $94.13.

Export Sales of pork totaled 30,490 MT in the week of May 22, back down from the week prior. Shipments were tallied at a 6-week high 28,893 MT.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the Friday AM report was $109.40, back up $4.78 The ham primal was the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 480,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 1.439 million head. That is down 2,311 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $101.200, up $1.175,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $105.075, up $2.100

Aug 25 Hogs is at $104.975, up $1.575,

