Hogs Rallying Ahead of H&P Report

Thursday hog futures are trading $1.87 to $3.27 so far going into the NASS Hogs and Pigs update USDA’s National Average Base Hog price fell 37 cents to $76.62 on Wednesday afternoon. The Tuesday afternoon quote was $76.88. CME’s 9/25 Lean Hog Index was 39 cents lower to $86.31.

USDA’s Export Sales report had 27,402 MT of pork bookings for the week that ended 9/21. That was 9% lower for the week and was 20% lower yr/yr. Pork shipments were 30k MT for the week, bringing the yearly total to 1.15 MMT.

Pork cutout futures are trading $0.35 to $3.07 in the black so far. USDA had the National Pork Carcass Cutout Value 52 cents weaker on Wednesday afternoon to $97.76. USDA estimates the weekly FI hog slaughter at 1.442m head for the week through Wednesday. That is down by 12k head for the week and is 6k head lower yr/yr.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $83.875, up $1.750,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $75.800, up $3.025

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $93.975, up $1.325,

