Hogs Rally with Stronger Cutout

Front month lean hog futures are rallying $3.20 to $3.47 at midday. USDA reported the National Average Base Hog price at $103.11 after a 14 cent drop. CME’s Lean Hog Index for 7/18 was up another 77 cents to $103.30.

Pork export bookings in the week that ended on July 13 totaled a calendar year low 19,178 MT. China was the lead buyer of 5,300 MT, with Mexico purchasing 5,000 MT and Japan in for 4,100 MT. Export shipments of pork were 25,300 MT. a 31.2% increase from last week but still the 3rd lowest this year. Destinations included Mexico at 8,000 MT, with 4,400 MT to China and 4,300 MT headed for Japan.

Pork cutout futures are up $2.42. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $3.20 higher in the AM report from this morning to $115.81. The loin was the only primal reported higher, with the rib up $10.80. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 468,000 head for Wednesday for a weekly total of 1.377 million head. That compares to 1.382 million head from last week and 1.373 million during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $101.275, up $3.350,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $85.200, up $3.475

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $108.600, up $2.425,

