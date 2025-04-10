Hogs Rally into Wednesday’s Close

Lean hog futures posted gains of $1.52 to $1.92 on Wednesday, with April an exception, down 85 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $86.08 on Wednesday, down 75 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 3 cents from the previous day at $88.16 on April 7.

Late on the Wednesday session, President Trump announced that there would be a 90-day tariff pause on the targeted countries with the exception being China. The blanket 10% tariff were left on for all countries. The new tariffs on China were raised to 125% on all imports from the country.

USDA’s Wednesday afternoon pork cutout value was down another $2.69 at $90.76 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported higher. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 487,000 head on Wednesday, with the week to date total at 1.463 million head. That is up 25,000 head from last week and 34,319 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $86.975, down $0.850,

May 25 Hogs closed at $86.125, up $1.525

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $91.700, up $1.925,

